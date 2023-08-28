FG evacuates 139 Nigerians freed from Libyan detention

The Federal government with the support of the International Organization for Migration on Monday evacuated 139 Nigerian irregular migrants freed from detention centers across Libya.…

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja said that the exercise seeks to ensure that no Nigerian is abandoned abroad for migration offences.

According to Musa, the evacuees comprising 85 males, 51 females, two children and one infant are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday evening.

“The Nigerian Mission in Libya with support from the IOM again secured the release of 139 irregular Nigerian Migrants who were in detention centres in Libya and have facilitated their return home.

“This is the third exercise we have conducted within the past month, and the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that none of its citizens is left stranded abroad.

“The 139 evacuees departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chartered flight No. UZ 0189 on Monday afternoon and are expected to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Monday evening.

“We did not only evacuate them but also sensitized them on the dangers of irregular migration so that on return, they are to warn others against taking such dangerous routes,” Musa said. (NAN)

