FEC meeting: Tinubu gives ministers targets to revive economy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to achieve the targets of reviving the economy to make life more bearable for the people.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, presented the “Roadmap for the economy” which was considered at the maiden federal cabinet meeting presided over by the president at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking on the issue at the post-FEC press briefing, Edun said the council agreed that the economy was not where it should be.

He said FEC examined eight priority areas and identified targets to deliver in the next three years.

The minister said President Tinubu had charged the ministers to roll out policies and programmes to turn around the economy.

Details later…

