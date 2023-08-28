96th Oscars: Nigerian Selection Committee Calls for Submissions

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is extending a call to Nigerian filmmakers to submit…

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is extending a call to Nigerian filmmakers to submit their feature films for consideration in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars).

It should be noted that the NOSC is officially recognised by the AMPAS and will choose one film as the country’s official submission for the IFF Award.

The portal, according to the committee, is open for submissions from August 28, 2023, to September 15, 2023.

The IFF Award is presented annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States that contains 50 per cent or more in a language or languages other than English.

The Academy Awards requires that films submitted must meet other criteria which include; accurate, legible English language subtitles, shooting formats, and theatrical releases, however, more details of the Academy’s criteria are available on the NOSC’s website.

Moreso, the newly appointed chairperson of NOSC, Stephanie Linus, has expressed excitement at her new role, saying that the 96th Oscars presents another opportunity to honour exceptional Nigerian storytellers and talents on the global stage.

“I am honoured to take on the esteemed role of NOSC Chairperson for the Oscar Awards. I look forward to working closely with my committee members on our shared vision of promoting African filmmakers on a global platform. We now have a unique opportunity to honour the exceptional storytellers and talents whose works have entertained and connected us in many ways. I hope the decisions we make in the days ahead will inspire the next generation of filmmakers,” she stated.

The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

