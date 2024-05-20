FG begins syllabus review of 14 trade subjects, decries inadequate teachers

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has kickstarted the review of syllabuses of 14 trades of Technical Colleges after several years. The Registrar…

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has kickstarted the review of syllabuses of 14 trades of Technical Colleges after several years.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof Ifeoma Isiugo Abanihe during a workshop on the review of Syllabus of Technical Colleges in Abuja on Monday said the need to produce well-trained and well-motivated craftsmen and technicians for sustaining national technological and economic growth has become crucial.

She said: “In Nigeria today, production of needed technical personnel, in terms of craftsmen and master craftsmen have been facing many challenges ranging from issues of inadequate teaching equipment and materials, teaching personnel to those of curriculum and syllabuses.”

According to her, the exercise is in fulfilment of the current drive for innovation and skills empowerment by the Federal Government, especially through the Education Sector, which also encourages inclusive education.

“This review is geared towards ensuring that training of Artisans, Craftsmen and Master Craftsmen meet current demands of industries,” she said.

The Registrar said the outcome of the exercise will be a rewarding experience and output.

“At the end of this gathering, we hope to produce good quality and teachable syllabuses that all students, teachers, administrators, and other stakeholders can rely on considering the assemblage of experienced experts in all the relevant fields present,” she said.

Speaking, the Minister of Education for State, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said the federal government will commence the review of curriculum of all the levels of education to move in tune with present reality.

He said the last 14 years, the curriculum and syllabus of institutions, secondary and basic education has not been reviewed and “I think 14 years is enough to call a child an adolescent.”

“For us to remain in prolong period without review of curriculum and syllabus spell doom for the nation,” he said.

The Minister said it is part of the mandate of federal ministry of education to ensure all the curriculum and syllabus are reviewed.

He said in few days the National Education Research Development Council will also commence the review of the curriculum of all the basic education to move in tune with reality

“You will agree with me that the time for teaching students A is for Apple, B is for Ball is almost outdated but must be in our archive for this nation to develop,” he said.

He maintained that what Nigerians need is the education that provides them with what allows then to stand in globally competitive

Meanwhile, the trade subjects include Motors Vehicle, Electrical Installation,

Welding and Fabrication, Mechanical Engineering Craft, Electronic System and Maintenance and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

Others are Computer and GSM Repairs, Carpentry and Joinery, Bricklaying/Blocklaying and Concreting, Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, Cosmetology, Catering Craft,Fashion Design and Renewable Energy.