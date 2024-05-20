Lack of resources: Our Staff are suffering, Appeal Court President tells Senate

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has said some courts in the country are on the verge of shutting down due…

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has said some courts in the country are on the verge of shutting down due to lack of resources to run them.

She spoke during a public hearing on a ‘Bill for an act to prescribe salaries and allowances and fringe benefits of judicial officer holders in Nigeria and related matters 2024 (SB.414).

Speaking at the hearing which held at the National Assembly in Abuja, she said Nigeria is well-endowed with human and material resources and can not be said to be a poor country.

She however, lamented that “things that have happened to the judiciary within the past 17 years can not be easily handled, but we are hopeful that we shall soon exit the hospital ward.”

She said, “We are almost closing some of our courts for lack of resources. Our staff are suffering. But we thank the Senate committee for this; they know our pains. They say justice delayed is justice denied.”

She thanked the Senate Committee on Judiciary and President Bola Tinubu for the initiative, saying it is a good step in the right directions.