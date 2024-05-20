✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tinubu to head 25-man ‘Green Economy’ panel

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a 25-man committee to oversee the Green Economic Initiatives, with himself as chairman. The Secretary to…

Northern Senators Break Silence on relocation of FAAN, CBN offices to Lagos
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a 25-man committee to oversee the Green Economic Initiatives, with himself as chairman.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said this on Sunday in a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Segun Imohiosen, the Director, Information and Public Relations in his office.

According to the statement, in a strategic move to ensure the advancement of his administration’s climate and green economic initiatives, the president also appointed Chief Ajuri Obari Ngelale as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and secretary of the committee.

“Chief Ngelale will serve in this role as part of a larger presidential committee, to be chaired by the president. The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, established by the president, will coordinate and oversee all policies and programmes on climate action and green economic development.

“This is to remove the constraints to coordination, foster a whole-of-government approach to climate action programmes, provide an efficient governance architecture, and ensure that all relevant institutions in the sector are plugged into the president’s vision and are collectively implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda on climate action,” the statement said.

Apart from President Tinubu and Chief Ngelale, other members of the committee are Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment as vice chairman; Lazarus Angbazo, CEO, InfraCorp; Salisu Dahiru, CEO, NCCC; Michael Ohiani, CEO, ICRC; Aisha Rimi, CEO, NIPC; Aminu Umar-Sadiq, CEO, NSIA; Yusuf Maina-Bukar, CEO, NAGGW; Abdullahi Mustapha, CEO, ECN; Abba Abubakar Aliyu, CEO, REA; and Uzoma Nwagba, CEO, CrediCorp.

Others are Khalil Halilu, CEO, NASENI; Fatima Shinkafi, CEO, SMDF; Bala Bello, Deputy Governor, CBN; Lolade Abiola, UN SE4ALL; Teni Majekodunmi, NCCC adviser; Representative, Minister of FCT; Representative, Federal Ministry of Finance; Representative, Federal Ministry of Power; Representative, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Representative, Federal Ministry of Water Resources; Representative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; Representative, Federal Inland Revenue Service; and Representative, Nigeria Customs Service.

The presidential committee will, among other functions, identify, develop and implement innovative non-oil and non-gas climate action initiatives; coordinate all activities of relevant federal institutions towards the attainment of all agreed climate action and green economic objectives and non-oil/non-gas ambitions of the federal government.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories