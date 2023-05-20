FG appoints six new DCGs for Nigerian Correctional Service

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released the promotion of six Assistant Controller Generals of Corrections (ACGs) who have been…

A statement on Saturday by Umar Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, listed the promoted superior officers as Abdullahi Ahmed Magaji, Ahmadu Adamu, Timothy Olumide Tinuoye, Marylaurene Melchizedek, Jerome Tosin Akinrujomu and Joseph Esu Usendiah.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who decorated the new DCGs with their new ranks alongside their spouses, congratulated them for their new positions, urging them to redouble efforts to meet the mandates of the Service.

He reiterated that the Federal Government and the generality of Nigerians expect them to bring their expertise and experiences to bear so as to improve the fortunes of correctional administration in Nigeria.

The promoted DCGs have since been deployed to head various directorates of the Service.

Section 1 (3a) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 provides a minimum of eight Deputy Controller-Generals of Corrections, one of whom shall be responsible for the newly established Non-custodial service directorate.