JUST IN: Tinubu returns to Nigeria 8 days to inauguration

President-elect Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria eight days to his inauguration as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The incoming president returned to the country on Saturday after a week in Europe.

His latest trip had raised eyebrow, with some reports saying that he was battling an undisclosed ailment.

But Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, had said he went abroad to rest ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

While abroad, Tinubu met with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), and former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

The meeting had generated tension, with some Kano APC chieftains threatening to withdraw support for the president-elect if he implements one of the decisions arrived at in France.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano had also expressed reservations over the meeting as was heard in a leaked audio conversation.

But Ganduje was among the dignitaries who went to the Abuja airport to welcome Tinubu back home.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima, and GodswillAkpabio, anointed candidate for president of the 10th senate, were among those who welcomed Tinubu.

The president-elect returned amid the storm generated by the endorsement of some lawmakers as leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

During a protest by aggrieves aspirants, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the APC, had said the National Assembly leadership list would be reviewed, but the action was not taken in Tinubu’s absence.