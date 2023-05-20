Leaked Audio: Tinubu sending wrong signals – Masari, ex-VP placeholder

Ibrahim Masari, a former placeholder vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President-elect Bola Tinubu is making it difficult for…

Ibrahim Masari, a former placeholder vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President-elect Bola Tinubu is making it difficult for people to trust him.

He said this in a leaked phone call he had with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over the meeting Tinubu held with Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Daily Trust had reported how Tinubu and Kwankwaso, met in France, on Monday.

In the audio, Masari was heard advising Ganduje to have a one-on-one meeting with the president-elect.

Tinubu has abandoned us, Ganduje explodes over meeting with Kwankwaso

Tinubu’s inauguration: FG orders closure of major Abuja roads

But Ganduje, a string backer of Tinubu, kept lamenting that he had been betrayed.

The former placeholder VP candidate said Tinubu was sending the wrong signal that would prevent people from trusting him.

“I spoke with Mr President earlier and I lamented to him about the issue. He (Tinubu) told me that it was SLS (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) that arranged the meeting through one Chagoury. And I asked whether you were informed before the meeting, he (Tinubu) said no. I will adequately brief you when we meet, you know phone calls are not safe. Just keep exhibiting your maturity by keeping mum,” Masari said.

Ganduje however said he received a security report that the meeting was part of a plan to scuttle the Kano state APC governorship case at the election petition tribunal, which Masari concurred but quickly added that it was not within the powers of Tinubu to scuttle the election case.

“But your Excellency I’m pleading with you to be calm until you come around. Let’s not discuss this issue on the phone. You know how unsafe our conversation could be. Anytime you come around, we will have our usual meeting and present our resolutions to him, if need be,” Masari added.

Ganduje thereafter asked when Tinubu would return to the country to which Masari said he does not have clear details because when they earlier spoke, he expressed his anger and dissatisfaction to the president-elect.

Daily Trust gathered that the governor left Kano for Abuja late Friday evening and will hopefully be meeting Masari over the weekend before the former would meet with the president-elect.

When contacted, Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor said he has not be authorized to speak on the issue, adding that as soon as he gets the authority to comment on the issue. He however never denied nor authenticate the veracity of the phone conversation.