‘Feels like I never left’ – Halep back on court in Miami

Simona Halep posted a video on Tuesday of her practicing on the courts of the upcoming Miami Open in what will be her first competitive appearance since winning an appeal over a doping suspension.

The Romanian former world No 1 had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport last week, making her eligible to return to competition immediately.

“Feels like I never left,” Halep wrote in an Instagram story with a winking emoji.

“First day back, thank you @miamiopen.”