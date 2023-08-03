Plateau ALGON urges IGP to unseal 17 council secretariats

Plateau State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to unseal the…

Plateau State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to unseal the 17 local government council secretariats so that they can resume their official duties.

Speaking on Wednesday at a press conference in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the ALGON Chairman, Alex Nantuan, said unsealing the secretariats would uphold the rule of law and allow those who were the constitutionally and democratically elected officials resume work.

Recalled that chairmen and councilors of the 17 local government councils of Plateau were on the 9th June this year removed by the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, upon resumption of office and replaced them with interim chairmen of the affairs of the local government councils.

This situation resulted in some confrontations between both parties, thereby leading to the sealing up of the local government secretariats across the state by the police.

However, the Plateau ALGON chairman said any conduct from anyone, high or low, that demeaned the rule of law constituted a danger to the nation’s cherished democracy.

