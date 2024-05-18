Federal Projects: Our region has been abandoned – North East govs

North East Governors’ Forum has reiterated its concern over the seeming neglect of the region in the allocation of Federal Government Capital Projects. In a…

North East Governors’ Forum has reiterated its concern over the seeming neglect of the region in the allocation of Federal Government Capital Projects.

In a communique issued at the end of 10th Meeting of the forum held in Bauchi, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who is the Chairman, said the region is also not included in the National Infrastructure Plan for the transition from PMS to Compressed Gas

The Forum noted with dismay that despite its cry for attention on the State of infrastructure in the region which has been consistently echoed in all its communique over the years, especially the poor road and railway infrastructure along the economic corridors that links the NorthEast subregion to the rest of the country, nothing serious seems to be happening.

“The Roads from Enugu to Maiduguri is in deplorable State and the railway from Enugu up to Maiduguri has been destroyed. This is a major route for regional trade and very important for integration, peace building and improving national unity.

“The Forum is calling on the Federal Government to look into the situation and consider the reconstruction of these basic infrastructure along Enugu-Maiduguri Economic Corridor and inclusion of NE in all National Development Plans and initiatives.”

The Forum further noted the blackout experienced by the region over the lack of electricity experienced over the last one month and the nonchalant attitude

exhibited by the TCN in addressing this issue of National importance for the security and development of the country.

“Forum is watching keenly the commitment made by TCN to restore power to all the state of the region by the 27th May, 2024; accordingly, the Forum urged the Federal Government to direct TCN to take immediate action.

“The Forum has resolved in the short term, to set up a solar power plant that can generate a minimum 10 Megawatts per State.

“The Forum notes with deep concern that the Northeast, is the only region in Nigeria that has one transmission line supplying six states with a land mass of nearly 300Km square and population of over 35 million,”This has made the region the most vulnerable and most disadvantaged for industrial development and economic growth with over 70% of its population below 35 years of age. ”

“The Forum therefore calls on the Minister of Power and indeed the Federal Government as a matter of urgency to implement the extension of the 330KV transmission line from Makurdi – Gassol – Jalingo linking to Adamawa – Gombe – Bauchi and the extension of the 330KV line from Kano- Bauchi- Yobe, linking to Borno.

“The Forum resolved to maximise the existing hydropower generated in Kashimbilla and Dadin Kowa dam which the region has not been benefitting from because of the Ministry of Power has failed to extend the 330KV line of Makurdi Gassol- Jalingo line. Forum notes that climate change and environmental degradation remains a reality in the region.

“The Forum appreciates the various states for the policies they are putting in place to reclaim the environment. It called for a more sustained and coordinated regional onslaught to reverse the speed of desertification in the region.

“The Forum also charges the Northeast Development Commission

(NEDC) to be consultative in its dealings, operation and project prioritization. It calls on the NEDC to work with the

States in the region for Energy Development to unlock the energy potentials of the region and lessen the energy paucity burden of the people.”