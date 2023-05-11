FCTA reopens Garki market

The Garki International Market, Abuja, has been reopened by the FCT Administration. City & Crime reports that the market was shut six days ago…

City & Crime reports that the market was shut six days ago over poor sanitation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who arrived the market around 3.30pm, certified its reopening after inspecting its sanitary condition.

Attah expressed satisfaction with the management and traders of the market for swinging into action and ensured the restoration of sanity in the market.

He, however, warned that the administration would not hesitate to seal up the market again if the management and traders fail to maintain its environmental standard.