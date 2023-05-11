Teacher arraigned for beating pupil making noise in class

A female teacher, Aderonke Makonde, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja magistrates’ court, Lagos, for beating a nine-year-old pupil who was allegedly making noise…

A female teacher, Aderonke Makonde, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja magistrates’ court, Lagos, for beating a nine-year-old pupil who was allegedly making noise in her class.

The police charged Aderonje (35), a teacher at Westgate Land Imperial Creche, Nursery and Primary School, Mushin, Lagos with assault.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Aderonke allegedly assaulted the pupil by “flogging her mercilessly all over her body with a cane and causing her bodily harm,” for noise making in class.

Ajayi noted that the teacher’s offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the matter to June 7. (NAN)