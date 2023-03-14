FCTA clears markets, settlements at old federal secretariat

The FCT Administration (FCTA) has removed makeshift markets and squatter settlements behind the Old Federal Secretariat in Area 1, Garki, Abuja. The removal on Monday…

The FCT Administration (FCTA) has removed makeshift markets and squatter settlements behind the Old Federal Secretariat in Area 1, Garki, Abuja.

The removal on Monday was said to have been necessitated by a wave of insecurity threatening the peaceful existence of the secretariat’s occupants and other people within the environs.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr Shehu Ahmed, who is also the Chairman of the Ministerial Joint Task Force, said the operation was to ensure security around the secretariat which still housed critical Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Ahmed decried the spate of criminality that had taken over the large expanse of land behind the secretariat originally designed to be road and train corridors.

He disclosed that in the interim, the administration would create a temporary car park and a food court as a measure to keep illegal occupants and criminals away from the place.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said the operation was long overdue, noting that notices had been issued to the affected persons.

He said the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had continued to condemn residents’ attitude of not obeying the laws made to guarantee peaceful coexistence in the city.