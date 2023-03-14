Natives sue FCTA, demand N10bn over demolished houses

The natives of Kpaduma community in the FCT have sued the FCT Administration (FCTA) over the demolition of their houses, demanding N10 billion as compensation.…

The natives of Kpaduma community in the FCT have sued the FCT Administration (FCTA) over the demolition of their houses, demanding N10 billion as compensation.

Counsel to the natives, Sylvester Ogbelu, who spoke to journalists after court proceedings at the FCT High Court, Life Camp, Abuja, yesterday, said they were in court to challenge the demolition of their houses against court orders restraining the FCTA or any developer from taking any action against the community.

He said, “We are also challenging the FCTA for the torture, harassment, victimisation, oppression and the kind of hardship the people were put into in the course of the demolition. We have come to tell the court that the FCTA was wrong in demolishing their houses when there is a pending court order stopping them from demolishing.

“We are presently calling on the court to restrain the FCTA from further action and we are asking for N10bn compensation.”

Secretary of Kpaduma community, Simon Baba-Yerimah, expressed confidence in the judiciary, describing it as the last resort of the common man.

Also speaking, the spokesperson of Kpaduma, Hon Bala Iyah, lamented that the FCTA did not consider the plight of natives in carrying out the exercise.