FCTA busts drug colonies in Asokoro, others

The FCT Administration (FCTA), through its joint city enforcement team, at the weekend raided and dislodged notorious spots for illicit drugs, environmental infringements and other sundry issues.

The team stormed the popular AYA Roundabout and environs in Asokoro District and dislodged illegal activities ranging from refuse littering, illegal markets, auto mechanic workshops and motor parks, as well as an illicit drugs market.

The team, comprising of officials from the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB); Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), as well other security personnel, also abated environmental nuisances around the Court of Appeal junction through Federal Secretariat, Eagle Square and Nicon Junction axis on the Shehu Shagari Way.

Explaining the exercise, the Secretary of the FCTA Command and Control, Olumuji Peter, said it was in continuation of the administration’s commitment in ensuring that the city was kept safe for every resident.

Olumuji warned that those with criminal tendencies in the city should change or relocate to wherever they were coming from because the city would not be conducive for them as the enforcement was continuous.

Similarly, the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, AEPB, Kaka Bello, noted that the effort was to see that the city was clean and safe for its inhabitants.

He noted that, “AYA is one of the notorious places where we encounter a lot of challenges whenever we come for such cleaning exercise given the rate of nuisance here, which has been abated, and the illicit drugs-related offences that were apprehended by the NDLEA officers. They are all interwoven, and we are working together with other agencies to make sure that we abate such nuisances. And it is a daily thing, which we will continue to do as the city must be cleaned on a daily basis.”

On her part, the Deputy Director, Operations, DRTS, Deborah Osho, who described the exercise as a success, disclosed that 11 vehicles were impounded and towed from illegal parks and mechanic workshops, with seven tricycles confiscated for route violation.

