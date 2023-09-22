FCT NCoS wants ex-inmates rehabilitated

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in partnership with Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Hope Behind Bars and Dream Again, on Thursday, conducted a road…

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in partnership with Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Hope Behind Bars and Dream Again, on Thursday, conducted a road walk as part of the Yellow Ribbon Campaign for residents of Gwagwalada in the FCT on efforts to rehabilitate and reform ex-inmates in order for them to be re-integrated into society.

Ibrahim Idris, Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, who hosted the event, called on society, especially ex-inmates’ families, not to stigmatise them but give them a second chance through re-integration in order to avoid allowing them to experience a second prison term.

Idris said the NCS had since 2019 when the Nigerian Correctional Service Act was promulgated provided several reformation activities like National Open University Center and GCE centres that inmates could take advantage of.

He said the NCS Comptroller General, Alhaji Haliru Nababa, had approved that starter packs be given to ex-inmates.

In order to demystify the issue of imprisonment, Idris said the NCoS had also provided an After Care Unit that followed the ex-inmates to ensure that the starter packs given to them were properly utilised.

He, therefore, called for the removal of the section in application and other forms that asked whether one was an ex-convict so that ex-inmates could be given fresh opportunities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...