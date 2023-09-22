Mohbad: Aggrieved fans storm exhumation site, police complete autopsy

Music lovers and fans of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad, stormed the burial site of the singer in Ikorodu, in Lagos yesterday…

Music lovers and fans of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad, stormed the burial site of the singer in Ikorodu, in Lagos yesterday to witness the exhumation of his body.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Thursday, led a team of policemen and some health officials to exhume the singer’s corpse.

A video of the exhumation went viral on social media minutes after the singer’s body was exhumed.

In the video, Mohbad fans were heard saying that the singer had not died but was buried alive.

The fans who spoke in Yoruba alleged that they saw fresh blood dripping out of the coffin, seven days after he was buried.

“We are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death. Fresh blood was still dripping out of the coffin, seven days after he was buried. Mohbad was buried about seven days ago,” the aggrieved fans alleged.

Mohbad died on September 12 in a controversial circumstance and was buried the next day.

His death had elicited outcry from his fans who had since taken to the streets of Lagos and Ogun states as well as other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out the singer’s alleged killers.

As a result of the outcry, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his death. Following the IGP’s directive, the CP raised a ten-man team of investigators comprising pathologists and homicide detectives, to exhume and investigate the matter.

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, In a Facebook post last night said the autopsy had been completed.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available,” he said.

Hundeyin had earlier said the CP could not make it to Mohbad’s father’s house in Ikorodu.

“Meanwhile, youths Thursday evening took to major streets in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital, to hold a peaceful protest over the death of Mohbad.

The protesters who all wore black attires converged on the Geri Alimi roundabout and passed through Sawmill and Taiwo road marching towards the Post Office.

They defied the rain which started some minutes after the protest chanting “Justice for Mohbad” while displaying numerous placards in the process.

They also rained causes on the owner of Marlian Records, Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, who once signed Mohbad before they fell apart.

The youths called on the police and investigating authorities to ensure the late singer did not die in vain.

The protest also continued around cities in Delta State yesterday with youths in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area calling on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of his death, as well as prosecute anyone found culpable.

In another development, scores of music entertainers and fans of the late artist protested in Warri.

The youths also demanded that Mohbad’s wife be invited and interrogated with a DNA conducted for Mohbad’s acclaimed son to ascertain his true paternity.

They added that Mohbad’s father should be arrested to explain his reasons for burying his son in a hurry as evident in the manner he went about the burial.

From Kamarudeen Ogundele (Abuja), Eugene Agha (Lagos), Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin) & Kelvin Meluwa (Asaba)

