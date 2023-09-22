Illegal road blocks dismantled in Benue

The police in Benue State have ordered the dismantling of non-security roadblocks in the state and the arrest of persons involved in the act. The…

The police in Benue State have ordered the dismantling of non-security roadblocks in the state and the arrest of persons involved in the act.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Bartholomew Onyeka, handed down the order on Thursday after a tour of some parts of the state where he observed the presence of non-security roadblocks.

Onyeka consequently directed area commanders, DPOs and tactical commanders to ensure that the order was enforced within their areas of responsibility.

He noted that such points were places of extortion and that criminals used them for robbery at night.

In a statement signed by the command’s spokeswoman, SP Catherine Anene, the CP posited that people involved with such road blocks were warned to desist or face the law.

