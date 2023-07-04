FCT-IRS, CITN train 200 officers on tax audit

In line with its mandate to ensure steady increase in revenue generation in the FCT, efforts have been intensified towards capacity building as the Federal…

In line with its mandate to ensure steady increase in revenue generation in the FCT, efforts have been intensified towards capacity building as the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), in collaboration with Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), has commenced a training for another 200 personnel of the service on tax audit and investigation.

The acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, while addressing the participants, noted that capacity building remained a priority in the service, hence that it would do everything possible to uphold it as it was one of its core objectives.

Abdullahi explained that the training could not have come at a better time than now as all efforts were geared towards harmonisation of all revenues and centralisation of collection by the FCT-IRS, hence the need to have a skilled and equipped workforce that would drive the process.

He said this year’s training would bring the total to 400 personnel so far on the collaboration, as 200 personnel were trained last year, stressing that the service under his leadership would continue to partner with relevant professional bodies within and outside the country to enhance the productivity of the workforce.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...