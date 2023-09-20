FCT FEMA DG bows out

The Director General (DG) of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Abbas Garba Idriss, has announced his resignation. Dr Idriss made the announcement on…

The Director General (DG) of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Abbas Garba Idriss, has announced his resignation.

Dr Idriss made the announcement on Monday at the second management meeting of FEMA, describing the meeting as the last for him having led the agency since its creation in 2013.

He said, “As the pioneer DG, I ensured that management and staff were able to nurse the baby agency from inception in 2013 to one of the best among its peers in Nigeria through sheer determination, uncommon vision and a strong will to succeed amid multi-faceted challenges common to newly established organisations, which in most cases, often result to their death on arrival.’’

