12-year-old girl ‘commits’ suicide in Nasarawa

A 12-year-old JSS 2 student of the Government Junior Secondary School (GJSS), Kurmin Tagwaye II, in Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa State, Favour Williams, reportedly committed suicide on her father’s farm last week Monday.

It was learnt that Favour allegedly hung herself in the farm along Wamba Road.

The Youth Leader of Kurmin Tagwaye II, Thomas Vincent, who confirmed the incident, said only God knew what led to the death of the girl who was seen around the village that fateful day she died.

He further said, “The father told us that Favour was working on the other side of the farm with the mother and that after a while he saw her coming and she greeted him and proceeded to another side of the farm that she wanted to go and eat groundnuts.

“The father further told us that he thought she had gone back to the mother through another route, but that on his way home he discovered that she hung herself with a rag.

“We went to the scene of the incident and saw where she allegedly hung herself. The youths of the area were angry and wanted lynching her parents. We had to intervene by calling the police, who came and arrested them. The mother was questioned and let off the hook, but the father is still in detention.”

It was gathered that the corpse was taken to the Akwanga General Hospital for autopsy and that it was established that there was no sign of injury or blood stain on parts of her body. She has since been buried.

The police spokesman in the state, Nansel Ramhan, who confirmed the incident, said the case was under investigation.

