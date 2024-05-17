FCCPC seals warehouse in Ekiti over unethical practices

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed off a warehouse in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, where harmful practices detrimental to consumer safety are…

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed off a warehouse in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, where harmful practices detrimental to consumer safety are said to have been discovered.

Following an inspection and search operation conducted by the Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, at the business premises in Ado-Ekiti, the FCCPC identified potential violations of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA).

“After our thorough inspection and search, we have confirmed the allegations and will be taking appropriate enforcement actions,” Mrs Adeyinka stated, adding that “We have sealed the warehouse in question, issued warnings to the proprietors, and served summonses on both the owners of the business and one of its major suppliers for further investigation.”

She said the warehouse was found to have committed acts deemed inimical to the safety and welfare of consumers which included, tampering with expiry dates, misleading batch numbers, counterfeit SON barcoding, suspected repackaging of unwholesome consumer goods, particularly vegetable oils, and deceptive labeling of fast-moving consumer goods such as cereals.

“Our investigation has confirmed the presence of such unethical practices within the premises, warranting further scrutiny, Mrs. Adeyinka remarked.

“Additionally, discrepancies were observed where bags of rice, purported to weigh 50 kg, were found to be underweight. We will be removing all substandard products from the premises.”

She urged Nigerians to provide the FCCPC with intelligence, remain vigilant, and prioritise the consumption of quality products made in Nigeria that can be verified.