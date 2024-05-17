Kwara NSCDC arrests 2 suspected robbers

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

City News

    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has arrested two suspects, Garuba Kabir (28) and Nasir Raheem (30), over a series of burglaries at warehouses and supermarkets in the Apalara area along Al-Hikmah University Road in Ilorin.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Ayoola Michael, explained that, “The arrest followed reports from several shop owners in the Apalara area about repeated burglaries resulting in the loss of items worth millions of naira.

“The suspects recently targeted four shops along Al-Hikmah University and New Yidi roads, Irewolede, Ilorin, stealing goods of significant value.

“Investigation led detectives to the gang’s storage location where they recovered stolen goods, including food items, phone accessories and solar gadgets.

 

