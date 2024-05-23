Emir tasks political office holders on Yauri development

The Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu Abdullahi, has charged political office holders from the emirate to use their offices and positions to attract developmental…

The Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu Abdullahi, has charged political office holders from the emirate to use their offices and positions to attract developmental projects and jobs to his domain.

The 42nd Emir of Yauri, during his 25 years anniversary celebration on the throne at the Jerabana House (palace), said there was need for sons and daughters of the emirate at different positions of authority at state and federal levels to bring more infrastructure, schools and projects that could create business opportunities and jobs for the people to Yauri kingdom.

He said since the creation of Kebbi State, Yauri sons and daughters have had the privilege of been appointed as deputy governors, ministers, secretary to the state government, permanent secretaries at the state and federal levels which had given them the opportunity to contribute to the development of their state and the nation.

“You still need to do more to boost business and development opportunities in Yauri Emirate. We need more secondary schools, infrastructure and jobs for the people,” he said.

Organ harvest: Court refuses Alliance Hospital doctor’s request to travel overseas

Organ harvest: Court refuses Alliance Hospital doctor’s request to travel overseas

The emir said he was thankful and grateful to Allah for the peaceful coexistence that exists amongst the people of his domain since he became the emir, 25 years ago.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented at the event by his chief of staff, Sanusi Rikiji, said the emirate was lucky to have Dr Abdullahi as emir.

“In the last 25 years of his reign, he has recorded tremendous achievements in education, security, commerce, roads, agriculture and culture for the benefit of his people,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of Alkalam University in Katsina, Professor Nasiru Musa Yauri, in a lecture titled ‘Chronicling the Life of a Prince, a Scholar and Philosopher King’, said the royal father’s love for development and his people is immeasurable.

“He is a devout servant of Allah and his character is noble. He applied philosophy and teachings of Allah to rule his people. That’s why Yauri is progressing and prosperous,” he said.