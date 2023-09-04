Nigeria mulls G20 membership as Tinubu attends summit in India

Nigeria is considering applying to become a member of the G20 after consultations on the risks and benefits, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said in…

Nigeria is considering applying to become a member of the G20 after consultations on the risks and benefits, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement Sunday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departs Abuja Monday to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India, on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

South Africa is the only African member of the group of the world’s 20 most industrialised nations.

The bloc collectively contributes up to 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and housing 60% of the world’s population.

President Tinubu would be accompanied to the summit by Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

The statement said, “While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.

“This is consistent with the desire of the president to democratise foreign policy and articulate policy formulation and implementation through a Whole-of-Society and a Whole-of-Government approach that achieves the nation’s long-term strategic objectives.

“Once consultations are concluded, the government will decide whether or not to apply to join as appropriate. The participation of President Tinubu at the G-20 Summit in India is, in part, in furtherance of this objective.”

Ngelale said the president will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference on the sidelines of the summit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...