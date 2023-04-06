Farmer jailed for raping 15-year-old girl in Kwara

A magistrates’ court in Bani in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State has jailed one Hussain Kamilu (35) for raping a 15-year-old girl. Magistrate Abubakar Ahmed…

A magistrates’ court in Bani in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State has jailed one Hussain Kamilu (35) for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Magistrate Abubakar Ahmed Boro sentenced the convict to one and half imprisonment without option of fine at the New Bussa Correctional Centre in Niger State near the scene of the crime.

Kamilu, a farmer, also bagged one year imprisonment each for criminal trespass and intimidation, but with option of fines.

He was arrested and prosecuted by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to command, the convict took the victim on a bike to an unknown place where he sexually molested her and threatened her never to tell anyone.

“But she eventually gained the courage to report the case at the NSCDC Kaima Division on 1st of April, 2023, that she’s been psychologically affected by the action of the culprit,” Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the NSCDC spokesman explained.