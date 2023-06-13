Family seeks financial support to bury ex-Super Eagles defender, Onyemachara

The remains of a former Super Eagles defender, Mike Nkeonye Onyemachara, who died on May 5, will be laid to rest on July 7, 2023…

The remains of a former Super Eagles defender, Mike Nkeonye Onyemachara, who died on May 5, will be laid to rest on July 7, 2023 in his home town, Umuanunu, Obinze, Imo State.

The family of the former towering defender is said to be soliciting for support from public spirited individuals, Onyemachara’s former employers, clubs and football lovers to give the former Iwuanyanwu Nationale captain a befitting burial.

“As arrangements for the burial are being made, family members are also grappling with some financial challenges. We need money to complete the building he started some years ago.

“We are therefore soliciting financial support from well meaning individuals and organisations to enable us complete the house and carry out the burial,” said Johnson, an elder brother of the deceased.

Onyemachara started his football career at Golden Guinea Breweries, Umuahia before moving to First Bank of Lagos, where he rose to become club captain. He left First Bank for ACB FC, also of Lagos, which he captained before moving to Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Owerri, another club that made him skipper.

He came to international prominence in 1989 as a member of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles’ squad, known for the famous Dammam miracle of Saudi ‘89 FIFA U-20 World Cup tournament.

Onyemachara made his Super Eagles’ debut in a Senegal 1992 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana in Kumasi.

He was also part of the Super Eagles’ team at the African qualifying matches of the USA ‘94 FIFA World Cup.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...