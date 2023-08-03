FAAN suspends taxi services at Abuja Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended the Airport Taxi Services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with immediate effect. The…

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended the Airport Taxi Services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with immediate effect.

The suspension, FAAN said, followed the lingering factional crisis among the car hire operators.

This, the authority stated, had been affecting airport car hire service operations.

Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection of FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua in a statement urged airport users to use alternative transportation means.

The statement read: “The FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resume as soon as their differences are resolved.”

