JUST IN: Tinubu present as APC NEC meeting begins

A meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is the second highest decision-making organ of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has kicked-off at the Transcorps Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The meeting has in attendance President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors who are members of the party, National Working Committee (NWC) members, state chairmen, members of the National Advisory Council among others.

Sources at the meeting hinted that the NEC would likely appoint a former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as acting National Chairman of the party.

Recall that the party’s National Chairman and Secretary, Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore had resigned. Barely a week after their resignation, the National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman equally resigned.

The Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari however took over as acting national chairman, but President Tinubu has nominated him as minister.

Tinubu equally nominated the APC women leader, Beta Edu as minister.

Sources said apart from ratifying Ganduje as the party’s acting national chairman, the NEC would also reach resolutions on other vacancies in the NWC, among other issues.

Details later…..