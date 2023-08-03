BREAKING: Ganduje Elected APC Chairman

Ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has been elected the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He succeeds Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who…

Ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has been elected the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He succeeds Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned under controversial circumstances last month.

Ganduje was elected at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) Caucus meeting of the ruling party in Abuja.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported how President Bola Tinubu showed interest in Ganduje succeeding Adamu.

A former Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Bashiru has also been confirmed as the party’s national secretary.

Aside from Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, several governors and chieftains of the party were present at the NEC meeting.

Details later…

