Exporters target N3.1tr from hibiscus flowers to Mexico

Exporters of hibiscus flowers from Nigeria to Mexico are expected to earn about N3.1 trillion about $4 billion in 2023.

Recall that Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Adejare Bello, had in November 2022, said the country is expected to earn about $3 billion annually when it resumes the exportation of hibiscus flowers to Mexico in January 2023.

Nigeria had maintained good trade relationship with Mexico until 2017 when the relationship was suspended upon the discovery that some containers of hibiscus flowers brought from Nigeria were contaminated with pests.

Speaking with our correspondent, the controller in charge of the Nigeria Customs Export Processing command, in Ijora, Lagos, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, said export of hibiscus flowers has been on a steady rise in the last six months of 2023.

The controller explained that the rise in the current demand for hibiscus flowers by Mexico would surpass the earlier projection made.

Though, he said the nation’s export of hibiscus flowers witnessed minor glitches in the past, but that has been resolved with the synchronization of all export processes.

He advised local farmers to increase their capacity, noting that the current push by indigenous exporters is capable of making the sector the game changer in foreign exchange.

