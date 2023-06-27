Exchange-Traded Derivatives to go live in July – FMDQ

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited is set to introduce its dynamic Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) market, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. FMDQ Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary…

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited is set to introduce its dynamic Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) market, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

FMDQ Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of FMDQ Group PLC, is launching live with the support of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, FMDQ Clear Limited, and critical market participants.

The ETD market will go live with three (3) products – the Federal Government of Nigeria Bond Futures, Treasury Bills Futures, and Open Market Operation Bills Futures.

It is expected that these products will deliver the dividends of derivatives markets by serving as useful risk management tools, supporting price discovery, competitiveness, and market efficiency, which in turn will help attract capital flows, reduce the cost of capital, promote secondary market liquidity, and ultimately deepen the Nigerian financial markets.

As market participants position themselves to take advantage of the emerging novel segment of the financial markets, FMDQ Exchange is working with its twenty-one (21) Dealing Members (DMs) – three (3) DMs with full licences and eighteen (18) DMs with Approval-in-Principle – to participate in the FMDQ ETD market as its pioneer Derivatives Trading Members (DTMs).

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...