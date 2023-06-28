Eid-el-Kabir: Economic, security challenges surmountable – Tinubu

He also underscored the need for Muslims to imbibe and manifest core values; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the present challenges especially with the struggling economy and simmering insecurity are not insurmountable.

Tinubu, who stated this in his Sallah message, underscored the need for all Nigerians to face the future with vigour, renewed hope, and confidence that tomorrow shall be better and brighter.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and renewed hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter,” he said.

The president stressed the need to multiply good deeds with kindness to fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities.

He also underscored the need for Muslims to imbibe and manifest core values; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love, and compassion inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love, and compassion” he stressed.

Buhari urges support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to fully support the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to succeed.

In his Sallah message, Buhari noted that leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.

Speaking through his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.”

Atiku, Obi call for prayers

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last elections, Atiku Abubakar has called on Muslims to pray for the country at the various Eid prayer grounds, saying that, “Nigeria is currently in need of prayers.”

Similarly, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has charged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and provocative attitudes of leaders in the country to affect their faith in God.

Atiku who congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on this year’s celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival also enjoined them to take a lesson of forbearance from the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

Atiku also reminds Muslims of the obligation to follow the noble examples of Prophets Ibrahim (AS) and Mohammed (SAW) by being kind and generous to the people around them.

“The scriptures on all prophets of Allah are replete with good examples of how they related with everyone during their lifetimes.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Mohammed, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves.”

On his part, Peter Obi charged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and provocative attitudes of leaders in the country to affect their faith in God.

In his Sallah message tweet, Obi urged the Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, brotherliness, and peaceful co-existence.

“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive. Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising at unprecedented speed, and people living in multi-dimensional poverty are increasing by the day.

“Every faithful patriot must continue to serve God and our Country selflessly. The people should use this year’s Eid-El Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism, and unity for the desired national development,” Obi said.

He noted that poor leadership was threatening our nationhood and there is a need to seek God’s intervention but he urged Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love while permanently putting behind all divisive tendencies.

Akpabio, Abbas preach love, unity

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has enjoined Nigerians to eschew bitterness, and hatred and imbibe the spirit of love, unity, and faith during the celebration.

In a statement by his media office to felicitate with the Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-Kabir celebration, Akpabio charged them not to forget the very tenets of the season, which are love, obedience, and perseverance as they celebrate.

He said, “It is only in a state of peace and tranquility that governments at all levels would be able to get the country out of the current economic situation.”

Akpabio assured Nigerians that the government at all levels was working round the clock to reduce the economic hardship currently being faced by the masses with the removal of fuel subsidies.

“This is time all hands must be on deck to salvage the situation for the benefit of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora,” he added.

In his message, the Speaker House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas urged the citizens to particularly use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also called for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

Abbas also enjoined all citizens to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the Almighty Allah, by making sacrifices towards the development and growth of Nigeria.

He said, “I congratulate Muslims, and Nigerians by extension, as we witness yet another Sallah celebration, especially after the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and the inauguration of a new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the 10th National Assembly.

“It is a time to thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy upon our nation. It is a time to reflect on the prospects and the brighter future ahead of the nation.

SGF calls for reflection

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly, the Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Akume on Tuesday in a message urged them to use the period of the celebration to reflect on the purpose and lessons of the Eid-El-Kabir which include sacrifice, love, charity, and piety among others for peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship with one another.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, as he works hard to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda for unity and sustainable national growth and development.

CAN urge religious harmony

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion, urging for religious tolerance.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Tuesday in Abuja, said they should imbibe the values of sacrifice, love, and obedience that the celebration represents.

“As we mark this auspicious occasion, we call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and love for one another. We believe that Nigeria can achieve its full potential if we put aside our differences and work together to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation.

“We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear country. We also call on all Nigerians to pray for our leaders and for God’s guidance and wisdom as they steer the affairs of our nation,” Okoh said.

The CAN leader also reiterates the organisation’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

He said: “We believe that Nigeria is stronger when we all work together and respect each other’s faiths and beliefs. And pray that Almighty God will continue to bless our nation with peace, unity, and prosperity.”

By Muideen Olaniyi, Abdullateef Salau, Balarabe Alkassim, Abbas Jimoh & Baba Martins

