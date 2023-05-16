Ex-police officers protest in Bauchi, seek exit from PenCom

Hundreds of retired police officers under the Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (REPON) yesterday in Bauchi staged a peaceful protest over inconsistent payment of their…

Hundreds of retired police officers under the Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (REPON) yesterday in Bauchi staged a peaceful protest over inconsistent payment of their pension and demanded exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The protesters stormed the Bauchi State Police Command headquarters holding leaves and placards with various inscriptions including, “PenCom is more than Coronavirus”, “FGN We Are Tired of CPS,” and “NPF Pension Where are our Benefits”.

They called on the federal government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, to as a matter of urgency return them to the Nigeria Police Force Pension Contributory Scheme.

Their spokesman, Superintendent Iliya John (rtd), told the state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, that many of their members had died due to frustration from their pension administrators.

“Many of our members are dying because they are collecting less than N15,000 at the end of the month as pension, whereas our other colleagues at various MDAs are collecting more than that amount,” he said.

Responding, the CP promised that the command would ensure their complaint is heard by the higher authorities.