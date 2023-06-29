As Nigerians mark Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu, royal fathers, Imams harp on unity, patriotism

Muslin faithful from across Nigeria on Wednesday joined their counterparts around the world to mark this year’s Eid-el Kabir festival....

Muslin faithful from across Nigeria on Wednesday joined their counterparts around the world to mark this year’s Eid-el Kabir festival.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were among the prominent leaders and politicians that turned out at the Eid Praying Grounds to offer special prayers on the occasion.

Our correspondents report that Chief Imams performed the traditional slaughtering of rams before leading the congregations in the prayers.

President Tinubu who observed the Eid prayers at Dodan Barracks Prayer Ground, Lagos implored Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability, and prosperity.

He stressed the need for unity and cooperation and appealed to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries, adding that Allah would not burden the country with what it could not bear.

He said: ‘’I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity. May our sacrifices turn to prosperity? We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

‘‘But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation.

‘‘There should be no religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity. Nigeria will see peace and stability and God will grant peace to those of us at the warfront.”

The president, who also used the occasion to pray for Nigerian troops in the frontline in the fight against insurgency, said it was his earnest desire and that of the nation that they emerged victorious.

The Eid prayer, was led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolah who later performed the obligatory slaughtering of ram at the Eid prayer ground to mark the significance of the noble act of Prophet Ibrahim in total obedience to Allah’s command.

On his part, the Vice President, Shettima observed the Eid prayers at the National Eid Ground, Abuja in the company of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, among other faithful.

Shettima called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness while praying for the unity and progress of the country.

“This sacred day is an occasion to reflect on the mercy of Allah, as revealed through the gracious blessings bestowed upon Prophet Abraham and his son, Prophet Isma’il.

“These timeless lessons serve as a guiding light to humanity across generations, reminding us of the limitless trials our Creator presents to us in our path to redemption. In embracing these teachings, we find the moral,” Shettima said.

Royal fathers preach peace

Our correspondents report that some traditional rulers from across the country used the occasion to sue for peace and unity among Nigerians.

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar in his message at the Eid prayer ground in Birnin Kebbi advised the citizenry to sustain fervent prayers for peace and prosperity in the state and Nigeria at large.

He cautioned people to refrain from castigating leaders and casting aspersions on their persons but to wish them wisdom, good health and successful tenure in office.

While advising that people should engage in agriculture for food security and economic growth, the royal father thanked Allah for making it possible to celebrate the Eid el-Kabir joyfully in spite of the economic challenges in the country.

The Chief Imam of Wala Jumu’a Mosque, Sheikh Ahmad Rufa’i Wala who led the Eid prayer slaughtered the sacrificial ram as recommended by Islam to pave way for other Muslims to offer similar sacrifices on return to their abode.

After the Eid rites, the Emir received the state deputy governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida who paid him homage at the Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi in the spirit of the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

Our correspondent reports that thousands of Muslim faithful thronged the Gesse Prayer Ground in Birnin Kebbi to offer the two ra’akah prayers of Eid el-Kabir.

In Maiduguri, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi drew the attention of Vice President Shettima to desert encroachment and other climate crises confronting the northern part of the state as a result of deforestation.

He made the plea when Shettima paid him Sallah homage his palace.

The monarch also said that the north and central parts of the state have serious problems of electricity, poor road networks and other infrastructure deficit.

“Ten out of 27 local governments are not connected to the national grid, especially those in northern Borno, and the road from Dikwa to Gamboru Ngala established since the1970s is still not motorable. All these are federal government projects,” he said.

Responding, Shettima who after he observed the eid prayer in Abuja travelled to Maiduguri said that 6 million seedlings would be made available for planting to counter afforestation in Borno State.

“This is all about value creation, encouraging farmers and youths to raise the trees to protect the environment and strengthen agricultural productivity,” he said.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum said he was elated by the home coming of Shettima, saying this is the first time that Borno produced vice president in the country.

“Our celebration today has no bound, and I appeal to everyone in the state to pray for him and his boss, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in every step of their administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Benin, Sheik Abdulfatai Enabulele, called on Nigerians to use the Sallah festival to pray for President Bola Tinubu to do the right things and ease the suffering and hardship in the country.

Sheike Enabulele who said this yesterday in Benin while speaking with journalists shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer noted that if leaders at all levels follow the footstep of Prophet Ibrahim, who honoured the promise made to Allah, the country would have been a better place for everyone.

“We have to follow the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim, who honoured his promise that if Allah gave him a child he would dedicate the child to Him. If everyone, whether as a leader or ordinary person His teachings, we would not have problems in this country.”

He warned that, as a believer, whether leaders or ordinary persons, we must fulfill a promise to Allah and the people.

On his part, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, charged the Muslim faithful to pray for forgiveness of the sins of mankind and bring peace to the country.

The monarch gave the charge while felicitating Muslims on Eid -the el-Kabir celebration.

“I enjoin Muslim faithful to pray for forgiveness of sins of mankind and bring peace upon our dear country and reflect on the tenets of the Islamic religion as encapsulated in the Holy Qur’an.

He charged Muslims to use their personal devotion and worship to pray to God to grant the nation’s leaders good health, wisdom and the political will to salvage the nation through virtues of diligence that inspire hard work from economic morass to greater heights.

He however prayed to Almighty God and ancestors for the growth and development of the country.

In Yobe State, the Chief Imam of Damaturu Mosque and Islamic Centre, Ustaz Hudu Muhammad Yusuf urged the Muslims Ummah to visit their relatives as they celebrate the Sallah festival.

Ustaz Hudu Yusuf made this call in his summon shortly after observing the two raka’ats Eid prayers on Tuesday.

He said Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him), encouraged Muslims to visit one another, especially members of the family, friends and neighbours.

While admonishing the Muslim faithful to use the good teachings of the Eid-el-Kabir to promote love and brotherhood as well as live in peace and harmony with Muslims and non-Muslims alike, the imam, said: “Today is another opportunity for Muslims to help the less privileged ones among us as commanded by Allah. Today’s celebration is all about sacrifice and total obedience to the will of Allah.”

Also, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli urged the Muslim ummah to engage in fervent prayers against all forms of crimes bedevilling the emirate for Allah’s divine intervention.

The Emir who is currently in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj exercise sent his Sallah message through his media aide, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai.

He lamented the increasing spate of criminal activities characterised by banditry, theft, assault, and snatching, saying that they are social ills that can be done away with through fervent prayers.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful for marking another Eid el Kabir festival, the Emir stressed the need for religious tolerance, unity, and brotherliness among the diverse communities in the emirate.

“I, therefore, urged you to caution your children and wards to refrain from such deviant behaviours as the law will not spare anybody caught molesting female students.”

Housewives express worries over economic realities

Our correspondent reports that some women in Yobe State expressed dismay over the harsh economic realities in the country, saying their husbands cannot celebrate the Sallah festival as they could not buy a cow, camel, ram, or goat to sacrifice.

Ramatu Bashir, a housewife said: ‘‘My husband cannot afford any of these categories of animals for sacrifice, if he buys one of these, who will buy food for us?

“As you know, we need food daily for us to survive so if he uses his salary to buy ram, where is he going to get money for our daily needs (food)? That is why I personally advise him to buy food for us instead of ram.”

Another housewife, Fatima Mustapha, who resides in Shagari Quarters said the state government was yet to pay salaries for local government employees which is why her husband cannot celebrate this Sallah.

‘‘We heard that the staff of the state government received their June salaries but at the local government level, many employees including my husband who are working in Damaturu Local Government Secretariat are yet to receive their monthly salary.”

Also speaking, Aisha Gadaka a housewife with 4 kids said, ‘‘Last year, we celebrated the Sallah festival with a big ram but this year my husband decided to buy a goat because things have become difficult in this country. My husband needs to take care of our bills before he buys a ram or goat just to celebrate the three day festival.”

PDP cautions APC, FG over anti-people policies

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians on the festival of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to use the occasion to pray for the triumph of justice and the will of Allah in the affairs of the nation.

The main opposition party, however, warned the ruling party against what it said were anti-people policies while urging Nigerians to use the occasion to reinforce their patience, hope and trust in God despite the prevailing economic, social and security challenges confronting the nation.

“Our party is deeply worried by the worsening economic crisis, the astronomical increase in the cost of essential goods and services, collapse of the purchasing power of citizens and scorching economic distress on millions of families across the country,” the party said in a statement.

By Muideen Olaniyi, Baba Martins (Abuja), Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi), Usman A. Bello ( Benin) & Habibu Idris Gimba, (Damaturu ), Abubakar Sadiq Mohd Zaria

