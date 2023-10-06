Ex-NBA President, Akpata, joins Edo governorship race

The immediate past President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has declared his intention to contest the 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

Akpata, who declared his intention under the Labour party, said his interest is for the people, maintaining that he has the experience and the capacity to lead the Edo state in 2024.

The former NBA chairman disclosed this after a meeting with the party executives in Benin, the state capital, to intimate them of his intention.

He said he decided to join the governorship race on labour Party platform because it is the only party that is people-oriented.

“With what happened during the 2023 general election election, the people has recognized that power reside in the people using Labour party.”

“My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. No body care about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people oriented and to be interested in the lots of our people is Labour Party. So I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along.”

Responding, the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, promised a level playing ground for all aspirants that would contest the party ticket in the forthcoming governorship election.