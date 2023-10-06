✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Auto crash claims six lives on Kaduna-Abuja highway

A commercial Gulf car, with number plate, DKA 555 XF has crashed along the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Sabon Gaya, Kakau axis, resulting in the loss…

A commercial Gulf car, with number plate, DKA 555 XF has crashed along the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Sabon Gaya, Kakau axis, resulting in the loss of six lives.

The incident occurred around 7 am on Thursday after the driver reportedly lost control and collided with a concrete barricade.

Confirming the accident to Daily Trust, Kabir Yusuf Nadabo, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Command, stated that the bodies of the victims had been deposited at St. Gerald Catholic Hospital morgue, Kakuri, in Kaduna South LGA.

He attributed the cause of the crash to loss of control, speeding, and a tyre burst, urging drivers to exercise caution and drive responsibly.

The sector commander also expressed concern that the majority of road accidents on the highway occurred between 4 am and 6 am and between 8 – 10 pm when commercial drivers, operating overloaded vehicles, believed that FRSC staff were not on the road.

“The FRSC and other road safety advocates have consistently cautioned motorists against creating illegal diversions to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one we witnessed today (Friday). It is truly sad. We hope this serves as a lesson, emphasizing the importance of patience, especially on the Kaduna-Abuja portion of the road undergoing reconstruction,” he said.

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic, but avoidable incident.

