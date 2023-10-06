Auto crash claims six lives on Kaduna-Abuja highway

A commercial Gulf car, with number plate, DKA 555 XF has crashed along the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Sabon Gaya, Kakau axis, resulting in the loss…

A commercial Gulf car, with number plate, DKA 555 XF has crashed along the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Sabon Gaya, Kakau axis, resulting in the loss of six lives.

The incident occurred around 7 am on Thursday after the driver reportedly lost control and collided with a concrete barricade.

Confirming the accident to Daily Trust, Kabir Yusuf Nadabo, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Command, stated that the bodies of the victims had been deposited at St. Gerald Catholic Hospital morgue, Kakuri, in Kaduna South LGA.

He attributed the cause of the crash to loss of control, speeding, and a tyre burst, urging drivers to exercise caution and drive responsibly.

Mother, 2 school children rescued from auto crash

Why I’m encouraging students to partake in environmental sustainability – Asmau

The sector commander also expressed concern that the majority of road accidents on the highway occurred between 4 am and 6 am and between 8 – 10 pm when commercial drivers, operating overloaded vehicles, believed that FRSC staff were not on the road.

“The FRSC and other road safety advocates have consistently cautioned motorists against creating illegal diversions to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one we witnessed today (Friday). It is truly sad. We hope this serves as a lesson, emphasizing the importance of patience, especially on the Kaduna-Abuja portion of the road undergoing reconstruction,” he said.

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic, but avoidable incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...