Ex-Governor Dankwambo unseats Senator Alkali in Gombe   

Former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defeated an incumbent, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the Gombe North Senatorial District.

The Returning Officer, Professor Umaru Gurama, who announced the results on Monday at Malamsidi, headquarters of Kwami Local Government Area of the state, said that Dankwambo polled 143,155 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Alkali, who scored 77,948 votes.

The election was a repeat of the 2019 contest, when Senator Alkali defeated Dankwambo, who was then concluding his two-term tenure as governor of the state.

Also, Mr Anthony Siyako Yaro of the PDP has been declared winner of the Gombe South Senatorial election.

The Returning Officer, Prof Saleh Abdu who declared the results in Kaltungo, said Siyako polled 97,956 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Joshua Lidani of the APC.

Lidani, a former senator and one time deputy governor of the state, polled 36,879 votes.

For the House of Representatives election in Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency, the incumbent Simon Ishaya Karu of APC was defeated by Obed Shehu of the PDP.

Announcing the result in Kaltungo, Prof Muhammad Saidu, who served as returning officer, said PDP polled 35,366 to defeat APC which had 22,983 votes.