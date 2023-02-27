BREAKING: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu in Lagos

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has defeated the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, his (Tinubu’s)…

Though Tinubu won more local governments, Obi defeated him with the majority of the votes cast.

All the results of the 20 local governments have been declared. Tinubu won in 11 while Obi won in nine local governments.

The local governments won by Tinubu include Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Mushin.

Obi on the other hand won Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho, Ojo and Somolu.

With the results declared, Obi polled 582,454 while Tinubu scored 572,606 votes. The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 75,750 votes.

The results was announced by the Returning Officer for the state, Professor Adenike Oladiji.

Details of the results:

Total Number of Registered Voters – 6,942,885

Accredited Voters- 1,347,152

APC- 572,606

APGA -2,316

LP – 582,454

NNPP -8,442

PDP- 75,750

Rejected Votes – 64,278

Total Valid Votes – 1,271,451

Total Votes Cast – 1,335,729