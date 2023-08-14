Farmers flee as bandits invade Niger villages

Dozens of farmers in villages in Wushishi and Lavun LGAs have reportedly fled their homes since Friday night due to the movements...

Dozens of farmers in villages in Wushishi and Lavun LGAs have reportedly fled their homes since Friday night due to the movements of bandits across the two local governments.

Some farmers who spoke with our correspondent via telephone said they fled their homes in heavy rain on Friday night to escape the onslaught of the bandits whom they noted moved in large numbers with cattle.

Residents said the bandits passed the night in Akare and Cheji in Wushishi LGA on Friday after the villagers had fled to Wushishi town and the ancient town of Zungeru.

The Chairman, Niger State Vigilante Corps, Wushishi LGA, Ibrahim Iko-Iko, told our correspondent on telephone that, “The bandits have been in this area since Friday, and they are still there. They have moved close to Lavun LGA. Some of them spent the night in Cheji village with the cattle they rustled. But no life was lost or kidnapped because residents have all fled their homes.”

A resident of Wushishi, Aliyu Mohammed, said some of the fleeing farmers lived with their relatives while some were in Kwata Primary School.

The Niger State Police Command was yet to issue any statement as regards to the incident.

However, a source in the military told our correspondent that the military had been deployed to trace the bandits, who the residents claimed were still in their villages.

When contacted, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Garba Salihu, said the situation was being assessed to enable the state government respond to the needs of the Internally Displaced Persons in Wushishi and other parts of the local government.

