Ex-army chief, Yahaya, turbaned Zaruman Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has conferred the traditional title of Zaruman (chief of warriors) Sokoto on the immediate past Chief of Army…

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has conferred the traditional title of Zaruman (chief of warriors) Sokoto on the immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahya (Rtd).

This was announced by the Sultan himself during a grand reception in honour of Yahaya in Sokoto at the weekend.

The sultan noted that the title was in recognition of his meritorious service to “our dear country.”

He added that the general brought an appreciable level of peace, security, stability and development during his reign as COAS.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Chris Musa, noted that under his astute leadership as COAS, General Yahaya exhibited profound understanding of the complex security challenges facing the nation.

In his remarks, the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, described the former army chief as a man of peace, detribalised Nigerian and military professional per excellence.

“We witnessed milestones transformation under his watch. We saw unprecedented procurement of equipment and prudent management of human and material resources of the Nigerian Army.

“Currently, we are witnessing more than ever before massive surrender by repentant insurgents in the North East in a manner that beat the expectation of both foreign observers and locals.

“Similarly, we are witnessing improved stability in the North West, the South East, the North Central and other areas of the country that have been challenged security wise,” he said

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, while eulogising General Yahaya, urged the youths in the state to emulate him.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...