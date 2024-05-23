Escort vehicle kills two church worshippers in Ondo

Two worshippers were on Wednesday crushed by a speeding escort vehicle in a crash that occurred in the Elemoshi area of Bolounduro, along the Akure/Ondo…

Two worshippers were on Wednesday crushed by a speeding escort vehicle in a crash that occurred in the Elemoshi area of Bolounduro, along the Akure/Ondo Road, Ondo State.

Daily Trust learnt the accident involved a motorcycle with registration number NND 218OC and an unregistered Toyota Hilux Jeep on the road.

A policeman and other occupants in the escort vehicle reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash occurred for fear of being lynched.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle, which was reportedly atop speed, also wrongly overtook a car coming from Akure and faced the Hilux heading to Abuja.

One of the witnesses, Femi Omolola, told our reporter that the accident was caused by the over-speeding on both sides of the rider and drivers.

Mr Omolola disclosed that the two victims and one other who sustained injuries were returning from the church when the accident occurred.

He added that the driver of the vehicle had no option but to run over the motorcycle carrying two people, including a woman.

He said the corpses of the dead victims had been deposited at the mortuary while the injured victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The Ondo Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Salahdeen Raufu, said the crash was caused by a loss of concentration on the part of the drivers of the vehicles involved.

“The injured victim was taken to UNIMED in Ondo town by the rescue team while the dead bodies were taken to the hospital morgue,” he added.