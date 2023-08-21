Enyimba, Remo suffer away losses in CAF Champions League

Two-time champions Eniymba International Football Club of Aba and Remo Star Football Club of Ikene both suffered narrow losses in their 2023/2024 CAF Champions League…

Two-time champions Eniymba International Football Club of Aba and Remo Star Football Club of Ikene both suffered narrow losses in their 2023/2024 CAF Champions League preliminary round first-leg matches on Sunday.

Nigerian Champions, Enyimba FC suffered a 4-3 loss to Libyan side, Al Ahli Benghazi, in a highly entraining match at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Striker Chijioke Mboama had put the Peoples’ Elephants ahead as early as the third minute but the lead could only last five minutes before the Libyans got an equaliser.

Left-back, Imo Obot, diverted a cross into his own net to gift Al Ahli Benghazi a 2-1 lead three minutes before the break.

The second half produced more goals, with Eze Ekwutoziam and Murphy Ndukwu canceling out Al Ahli Benghazi’s lead to put the score at 3-3.

That was before a heart-breaking stoppage time winner for the hosts, which secured a 4-3 first-leg result.

Coach Finidi George’s tutored side will be buoyed by the narrow defeat and hope to overturn the deficit in a week’s time when the return leg is played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Nigeria’s other representatives in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars Sports Club, also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ghanian side, Medeama Sporting Club.

Jonathan Sowah scored in the 22nd minute to secure a narrow 1-0 victory for the Ghanians.

Remo Stars will now be hoping to reverse the slim advantage a week from now in the return leg. (NAN)

