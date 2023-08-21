✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Top Story

    JUST IN: Tinubu swears in Ministers

    President Bola Tinubu has sworn in members of his cabinet after screening and confirmation by the senate. The event, which kicked off at 10am, is…

    President Bola Tinubu has sworn in members of his cabinet after screening and confirmation by the senate.

    The event, which kicked off at 10am, is ongoing at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

    Tinubu had earlier assigned portfolios to the ministers.

    The swearing in was done in batches of five.

    The first five ministers sworn in were:

    Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
    Lateef Fagbemi

    Minister of State, Gas Resources
    Ekperipe Ekpo

    Minister of State, Labour and Employment
    Nkiruka Onyejeocha

    Minister of Women Affairs
    Uju Kennedy

    Minister of Education
    Tahir Maman

    Second batch:

    Minster of Agriculture and Food Security
    Abubakar Kyari

    Minister of Foreign Affairs
    Yusuf M. Tuggar

    Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare
    All Pate

    Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation
    Joseph Utsev

    Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

     

    Third batch of ministers:

    Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development
    Festus Keyamo

    Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
    Betta Edu

    Minister of Sports Development
    John Enoh

    Minister of Works
    David Umahi

    Minister of Niger Delta Development
    Abubakar Momoh

