Edo to airlift 300 intending pilgrims to S/Arabia Friday

The Edo State chairman of the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, said the 300 intending pilgrims from the state would depart for Saudi…

The Edo State chairman of the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, said the 300 intending pilgrims from the state would depart for Saudi Arabia on Friday, May 24, for the Hajj operation.

He disclosed this during Governor Godwin Obaseki’s visit to the board to bid farewell to the pilgrims.

Sheik Ibrahim expressed gratitude for the support from the governor and emphasised the unity of Edo State, regardless of religious affiliations.

The governor reiterated his commitment to catering to the needs of all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

Zamfara begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage in June

Policeman shot dead by colleague in Jos

He said, “What I have done for the Muslims and the board is because of my belief that Edo is one whether Muslim or non-Muslim. As your governor, I have a responsibility to cater to all, irrespective of religion.”