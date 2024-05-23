✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Edo to airlift 300 intending pilgrims to S/Arabia Friday

The Edo State chairman of the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, said the 300 intending pilgrims from the state would depart for Saudi…

FILE PHOTO

The Edo State chairman of the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, said the 300 intending pilgrims from the state would depart for Saudi Arabia on Friday, May 24, for the Hajj operation.

He disclosed this during Governor Godwin Obaseki’s visit to the board to bid farewell to the pilgrims.

Sheik Ibrahim expressed gratitude for the support from the governor and emphasised the unity of Edo State, regardless of religious affiliations.

The governor reiterated his commitment to catering to the needs of all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

Zamfara begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage in June

Policeman shot dead by colleague in Jos

He said, “What I have done for the Muslims and the board is because of my belief that Edo is one whether Muslim or non-Muslim. As your governor, I have a responsibility to cater to all, irrespective of religion.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories