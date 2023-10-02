End killings in Kaduna, Gov Sani tells religious leaders

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged religious leaders in the state to put an end to the long-standing menace of bloodletting that has…

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged religious leaders in the state to put an end to the long-standing menace of bloodletting that has plagued the state for decades.

He said Kaduna has been consistently in the news for the wrong reasons for many years.

The governor spoke during an interactive meeting with selected religious leaders based in the state at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, on Sunday.

“Our diversity, which should be our pride and strength, has become the source of hate, acrimony, and sustained bloodletting in some communities.

“Conflict entrepreneurs have exploited religion for their selfish interests, leaving the rest of us feeling powerless against this assault on our state,” he said.

Governor Uba Sani further noted that despite the mounting challenges and collapsed livelihoods in some communities, they must unite and develop innovative, locally-driven strategies to counter the current and emerging patterns of conflict.

This, he said, should include building resistance and resilience against banditry, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

The governor urged religious leaders to take the lead in rebuilding trust within their communities and to promote interfaith dialogue, breaking down the walls of suspicion among the people.

