Election: We don’t want bloodshed, says Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has cautioned politicians and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s elections against violence.

Oba Ewuare II said this when the delegation of European Union Mission Long Term Observers monitoring the elections paid him a courtesy call in his palace at the weekend in Benin.

Daily Trust reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

“There is no point shedding blood or getting involved in thuggery, acts of impunity and other outrageous activities,” he said.

Oba Ewuare II, in a statement made available to journalists, urged the electorate, politicians and other stakeholders in the election to be well behaved.

“The Benin throne has been praying and working hard for peaceful polls in Nigeria.

“We are expecting politicians and electorate to be well behaved. We pray that the elections will be peaceful. We have been praying and working hard for peaceful elections. There is no point in shedding blood.”

Earlier, the team Lead, European Union Mission Long Term Observers, Jeroen De Vries, said the delegation was in Nigeria on the invitation of the federal government to assess if the conduct of the elections conforms to relevant laws in Nigeria and international norms.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the general elections would bring prosperity to the citizens.

Jeroen was accompanied by two other members of the European Union, Mashu Poulsen and Menyeneabasi Chuks.