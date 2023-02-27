Kwankwaso leading with over 270,000 votes in Kano

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is leading with 270,000 votes in the 38 local government areas of Kano…

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is leading with 270,000 votes in the 38 local government areas of Kano State so far declared at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With 464,133 votes, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is next to Kwankwaso, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 86,162 votes.

Peter Obi of Labour Party trails with 8,926 votes.

Out of the 38 Local Government Areas (LGAs) announced so far, NNPP won 29, while APC cleared the remaining nine.

Both LP and PDP’ are yet to win a LG.

Meanwhile, collation of results in the state will resume by 10am on Monday.

Below is the breakdown:

LGAs announced: 38 (out of 44)

Results by LGA

APC – 9

LP – 0

NNPP – 29

PDP – 0

Results by cumulated votes

APC – 464,133

LP – 8,926

NNPP – 742,362

PDP – 86,162

NNPP leading by 278,229